Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 96.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 658,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,390,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $3,631,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 20,956,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,017,313. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

