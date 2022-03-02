Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.31. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 83,073 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.35 million and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.