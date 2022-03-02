Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.31. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 83,073 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.35 million and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.
Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)
