First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.09

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.09 and traded as high as C$18.25. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 636,454 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCR.UN. CIBC raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Capital Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.31.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.09.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.