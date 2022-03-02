Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,946 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.04. 479,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

