Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CFO Purchases $119,625.00 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) CFO Randall B. Gonzales purchased 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

