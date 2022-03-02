Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Primoris Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.39-2.59 EPS.

PRIM stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. 704,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

