Analysts Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Price Target at $113.08

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NSP traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.19. 222,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Insperity has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

