Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $7.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. 1,765,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 75,536 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,015,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

