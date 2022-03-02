Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $7.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.69.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of NYSE ARCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. 1,765,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.
About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
