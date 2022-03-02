DATA (DTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $81,595.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $756,453.60 and approximately $81,595.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00034901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00105292 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

