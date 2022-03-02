Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.06.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after acquiring an additional 274,609 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,968 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.