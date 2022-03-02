Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.90

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 1309471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PROSY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosus from €128.00 ($143.82) to €122.00 ($137.08) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

