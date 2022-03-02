Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.48

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 363282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danone from €51.00 ($57.30) to €56.00 ($62.92) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

