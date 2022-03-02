Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.19

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.19 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 27444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDAIF. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale cut their price target on Daimler from €114.00 ($128.09) to €104.00 ($116.85) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Daimler from €95.00 ($106.74) to €100.00 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

