KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.85

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 97423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNYJY. UBS Group reduced their price target on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($65.17) to €56.00 ($62.92) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7306 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

