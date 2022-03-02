Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.05

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 3564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

