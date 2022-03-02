Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.86

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 148707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

About Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.