Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys 54,319 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,319 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 54,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 10,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,903,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

