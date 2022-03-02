Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Arqma has a total market cap of $385,074.05 and $764.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,002.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.22 or 0.06725085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00251358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.63 or 0.00728662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00067438 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.53 or 0.00405729 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00289975 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,550,114 coins and its circulating supply is 12,505,570 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

