Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Harmonic also posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,705. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.78 million, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

