Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 320.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QCOM stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.06. The company had a trading volume of 514,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

