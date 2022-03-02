Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) General Counsel Christen T. Romero Sells 5,000 Shares

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) General Counsel Christen T. Romero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $11,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ XOS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,073. Xos Inc has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

