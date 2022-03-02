Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CW traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.46. The stock had a trading volume of 395,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.71. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $156.83.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

