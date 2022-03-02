Insider Buying: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Purchases 513 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 234,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,876. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

