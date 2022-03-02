Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $869,800.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $869,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00.

Shares of OM traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 418,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,636. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Outset Medical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Outset Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Outset Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

