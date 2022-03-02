Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Target stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.89. The stock had a trading volume of 191,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,222. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.32.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

