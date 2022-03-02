Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.34-1.36 EPS.

DEA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 501,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 148,138 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

