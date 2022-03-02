Standard Protocol (STND) One Day Volume Hits $668,540.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $668,540.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.52 or 0.06704715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,032.66 or 0.99889802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

