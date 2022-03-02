Bismuth (BIS) One Day Volume Hits $833.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $833.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003698 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003351 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.