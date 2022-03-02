Sentinel (DVPN) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $49.62 million and $1.04 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,885,131,650 coins and its circulating supply is 7,153,623,235 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.