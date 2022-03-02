Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Purchases $26,769.12 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMTI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 187,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,916. The company has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $78.22.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 32.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after acquiring an additional 169,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport (Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.