Deborah L. Lapinska Sells 5,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. 452,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

