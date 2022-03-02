Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Insider Sells $199,977.23 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 4,181 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $199,977.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NVST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.