Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 37,906 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $514,384.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16.
- On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $453,855.24.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32.
- On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $382,983.60.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $432,075.86.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $770,192.00.
Shares of NYSE:PARR traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 479,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $20.18.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
