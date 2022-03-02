Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 37,906 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $514,384.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $432,075.86.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $770,192.00.

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 479,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

