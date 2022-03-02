Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $5,469,434.88 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 1,286,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,655. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

