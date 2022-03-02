PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.16. 420,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,573. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

