Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,903,010. The firm has a market cap of $342.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.02.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

