Dero Price Up 21% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Dero has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $13.19 or 0.00029971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $148.07 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,024.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.27 or 0.06737740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.72 or 0.00251493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00728945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00067232 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00408813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00288248 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,914 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

