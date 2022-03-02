Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,464 ($33.06).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.86) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.89) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.07), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,072,357.01).

ABF traded down GBX 50.41 ($0.68) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,748.09 ($23.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The firm has a market cap of £13.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,987.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,951.79. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,719 ($23.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.52).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

