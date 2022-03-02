Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Barclays lowered their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.62. 18,246,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,359,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,410 shares of company stock worth $1,217,767 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

