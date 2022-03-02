Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Regions Financial also posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

RF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 11,277,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,429,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

