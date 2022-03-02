Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,587,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,463,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.01 and its 200 day moving average is $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.