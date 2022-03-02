Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Shares Up 1.4%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.29. 7,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 100,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.