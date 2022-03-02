Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.81 and last traded at $32.81. 114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.