Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Shares Down 0.8%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.33 and last traded at $79.38. 77,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 172,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.