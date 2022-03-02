Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.81. 5,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 20,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Get Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.