National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.National Vision also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.03-1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.11.

Shares of EYE traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 700,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,905. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in National Vision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Vision by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

