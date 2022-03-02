Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Buy Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla stock traded up $11.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $875.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,197,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $964.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $924.07. The company has a market capitalization of $879.35 billion, a PE ratio of 178.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

