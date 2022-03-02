Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,577. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $23.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996,960 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 293,307 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.