CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. CAE also posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth $449,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CAE by 53.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 169,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CAE by 9.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CAE by 46.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. 417,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,061. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. CAE has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

