Brokerages Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target at C$14.39

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CSH.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 288,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,140. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.20. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$10.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 1,390.91%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

